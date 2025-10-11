iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF $SCZ Shares Sold by Williams & Novak LLC

Williams & Novak LLC cut its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 13.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,415 shares during the period. Williams & Novak LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCZ. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 118,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,224,000 after buying an additional 5,382 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 85.6% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 11,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 5,267 shares in the last quarter. Sound Stewardship LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Sound Stewardship LLC now owns 127,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,105,000 after buying an additional 1,818 shares in the last quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 179,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,374,000 after buying an additional 10,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 25.1% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 5,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $75.19 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $56.64 and a 1-year high of $77.92. The stock has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.23.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Profile

