Callan Family Office LLC Purchases 50,628 Shares of The Kroger Co. $KR

Callan Family Office LLC lifted its position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 726.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,602 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,628 shares during the period. Callan Family Office LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $4,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFR Capital LLC. increased its position in Kroger by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. TFR Capital LLC. now owns 22,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC increased its position in Kroger by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC now owns 12,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after buying an additional 2,098 shares in the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management bought a new position in Kroger during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $753,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its position in Kroger by 83.2% during the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 7,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 3,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WESPAC Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kroger during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $962,000. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on KR shares. Roth Capital raised Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Barclays started coverage on Kroger in a report on Monday, July 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Kroger in a report on Wednesday. Roth Mkm raised Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Kroger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.63.

Kroger Stock Performance

KR stock opened at $67.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $44.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.57. The Kroger Co. has a 1 year low of $54.88 and a 1 year high of $74.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $68.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.05.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 11th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $33.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.08 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 32.62% and a net margin of 1.86%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. Kroger has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.700-4.800 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Kroger Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.53%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Clyde R. Moore sold 3,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.61, for a total value of $272,834.10. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 85,850 shares in the company, valued at $6,147,718.50. This trade represents a 4.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Featured Stories

