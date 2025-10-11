Vontobel Holding Ltd. Trims Stake in Masco Corporation $MAS

Vontobel Holding Ltd. reduced its position in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 74,487 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,297 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Masco were worth $4,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAS. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. increased its position in Masco by 120.2% in the 1st quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 381 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new position in Masco in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in Masco in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Masco in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Steph & Co. acquired a new position in Masco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Heath M. Eisman sold 2,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total value of $181,401.22. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 12,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $898,126.32. This represents a 16.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jai Shah sold 82,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.04, for a total value of $6,304,476.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 39,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,014,073.52. The trade was a 67.66% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Masco Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MAS opened at $65.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.63, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Masco Corporation has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $86.70.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The construction company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 1,519.31% and a net margin of 10.51%.The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. Masco has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.900-4.100 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Masco Corporation will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Masco Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Masco from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Zacks Research upgraded Masco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Masco from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Baird R W cut Masco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Masco in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.60.

Masco Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

