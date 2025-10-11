Notis McConarty Edward Has $5.02 Million Stake in Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Notis McConarty Edward trimmed its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 10.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,905 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 2.4% of Notis McConarty Edward’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Notis McConarty Edward’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $5,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 11.1% in the second quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,684,000 after acquiring an additional 2,418 shares during the period. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 64.5% in the second quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 94.6% in the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 538,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,292,000 after acquiring an additional 261,876 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 4.4% in the second quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 3.5% in the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 116,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,844,000 after acquiring an additional 3,903 shares during the period. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

JNJ opened at $190.66 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $140.68 and a 52-week high of $192.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $459.16 billion, a PE ratio of 20.39, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.76.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 25.00%.The business had revenue of $24.02 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 26th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JNJ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Erste Group Bank raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Bank of America boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company set a $212.00 price target on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.94.

Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 56,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total value of $10,041,108.51. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 178,013 shares in the company, valued at $31,652,491.53. This represents a 24.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

Featured Stories

