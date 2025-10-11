US Bancorp DE Trims Stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. $KMB

US Bancorp DE reduced its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 267,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,440 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned 0.08% of Kimberly-Clark worth $34,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Pacific Financial purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 176.1% during the 1st quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 76.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $149.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Barclays dropped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $139.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. UBS Group dropped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $113.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.00.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

KMB opened at $119.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $39.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.10. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1-year low of $119.36 and a 1-year high of $150.45.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 201.43% and a net margin of 12.69%.The company’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th were issued a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 5th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.2%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.42%.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

(Free Report)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.