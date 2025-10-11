US Bancorp DE Grows Stock Holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. $LNG

US Bancorp DE raised its position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 482.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,310 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,127 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $22,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altman Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 0.4% in the first quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 10,162 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,348,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,212 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 390 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,007 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,356 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cheniere Energy stock opened at $227.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 0.37. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $180.62 and a 52-week high of $257.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $235.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $232.94.

Cheniere Energy ( NYSE:LNG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The energy company reported $7.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $4.95. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 37.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 11.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Friday, September 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $268.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $288.00 target price on shares of Cheniere Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $262.00 price objective (up previously from $253.00) on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.60.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

