Dominion Energy Inc. $D Shares Bought by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,481 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,303 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $2,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Maridea Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 2.1% during the second quarter. Maridea Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Private Client Services LLC increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 3.1% during the second quarter. Private Client Services LLC now owns 6,234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 3.3% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 6,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 1.1% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 18,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Cobblestone Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 3.2% during the second quarter. Cobblestone Asset Management LLC now owns 6,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. 73.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Dominion Energy stock opened at $60.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.62. Dominion Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.07 and a 52 week high of $62.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.19.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 9.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. Dominion Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.280-3.520 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 5th. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.4%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.07%.

Insider Activity

In other Dominion Energy news, CEO Robert M. Blue bought 4,152 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $60.35 per share, for a total transaction of $250,573.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 161,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,730,652.95. The trade was a 2.64% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

D has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “in-line” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

