Marriott International, Inc. $MAR Shares Bought by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,650 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $6,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Marriott International by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,236,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,820,329,000 after acquiring an additional 184,387 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Marriott International by 16.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,427,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,292,809,000 after acquiring an additional 766,309 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Marriott International by 18.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,123,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,298,000 after acquiring an additional 654,766 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Marriott International by 194.7% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,709,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129,555 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,514,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,833,000 after purchasing an additional 37,212 shares during the period. 70.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marriott International Stock Performance

Shares of MAR stock opened at $260.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $265.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $259.02. Marriott International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $205.40 and a twelve month high of $307.52. The company has a market capitalization of $70.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.33, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.35.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 93.44% and a net margin of 9.60%.The business had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Marriott International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.850-10.080 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.310-2.390 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 21st were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 21st. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.21%.

Marriott International announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, August 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MAR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Marriott International from $285.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Barclays decreased their price target on Marriott International from $276.00 to $262.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Marriott International in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $284.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on Marriott International from $273.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Marriott International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $282.63.

Marriott International Profile

(Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

