Tectonic Advisors LLC Sells 340 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. $RSG

Tectonic Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 340 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RSG. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 3,533.3% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 109 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 1,222.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 119 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 380.8% in the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 125 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 113.8% in the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 124 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Republic Services

In other news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. bought 4,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $234.91 per share, with a total value of $1,000,246.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 109,816,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,797,072,005.12. This trade represents a 0.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregg Brummer sold 7,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.94, for a total value of $1,716,651.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 4,060 shares in the company, valued at $949,796.40. The trade was a 64.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Trading Up 1.6%

Republic Services stock opened at $225.16 on Friday. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $197.60 and a 52 week high of $258.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.31, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $230.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $239.80.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.01. Republic Services had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 12.97%.The business had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. Republic Services’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Republic Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.820-6.900 EPS. Analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Republic Services Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 2nd. This is an increase from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is 36.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James Financial set a $260.00 price target on Republic Services and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Republic Services from $270.00 to $241.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays began coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Friday, September 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank set a $250.00 target price on Republic Services in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Republic Services from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Republic Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.85.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

