Aberdeen Group plc Has $102.04 Million Stock Holdings in Capital One Financial Corporation $COF

Aberdeen Group plc raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) by 76.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 479,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 207,455 shares during the period. Aberdeen Group plc’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $102,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.6% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.3% in the second quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. now owns 16,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,532,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. TFB Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.4% in the first quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.9% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 6,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.7% in the second quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 3,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE COF opened at $202.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $129.42 billion, a PE ratio of 103.78, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $219.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $202.11. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 52-week low of $143.22 and a 52-week high of $232.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $5.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $3.55. The company had revenue of $12.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.72 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.08%.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 10,114 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.86, for a total transaction of $2,304,576.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 68,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,655,577.02. This trade represents a 12.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Timothy P. Golden sold 3,462 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.28, for a total value of $727,989.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 8,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,889,786.36. The trade was a 27.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,298 shares of company stock valued at $5,103,824 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

COF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $253.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Citigroup raised their target price on Capital One Financial from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Capital One Financial from $261.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Capital One Financial from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.78.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

