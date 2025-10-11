Aberdeen Group plc Sells 41,447 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $REGN

Aberdeen Group plc reduced its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 203,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 41,447 shares during the quarter. Aberdeen Group plc’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $106,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $343,764,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2,296.9% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 407,370 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $258,366,000 after buying an additional 390,374 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,143,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $724,984,000 after buying an additional 174,056 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,407,891 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,966,767,000 after buying an additional 121,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 476.4% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 131,382 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,326,000 after buying an additional 108,589 shares during the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN opened at $564.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.60 and a quick ratio of 3.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $573.95 and its 200-day moving average is $565.04. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $476.49 and a 1 year high of $1,024.36.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Dividend Announcement

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.43 by $4.46. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 31.37%.The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $11.56 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio is 8.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on REGN. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $580.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $940.00 to $812.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $850.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Guggenheim upped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $810.00 to $815.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $817.46.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

