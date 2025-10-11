Aberdeen Group plc Acquires 8,263 Shares of BlackRock $BLK

Aberdeen Group plc grew its position in BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 7.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 115,433 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 8,263 shares during the period. Aberdeen Group plc’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $120,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Securian Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 1st quarter valued at $7,331,000. Prudent Man Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 1st quarter valued at $2,018,000. Allianz SE boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Allianz SE now owns 11,025 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,435,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 1st quarter valued at $40,868,000. Finally, Community Financial Services Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 5,702 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,397,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BLK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,221.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,280.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,252.00 to $1,301.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,224.00 to $1,362.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,160.00 to $1,265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BlackRock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,258.56.

BlackRock Stock Down 3.0%

BlackRock stock opened at $1,132.12 on Friday. BlackRock has a 1-year low of $773.74 and a 1-year high of $1,184.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,134.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,034.64. The company has a current ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $12.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.41 by $1.64. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.68% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $10.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that BlackRock will post 47.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th were issued a $5.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 5th. This represents a $20.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.39%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 12,054 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,125.43, for a total value of $13,565,933.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 251,697 shares in the company, valued at $283,267,354.71. This represents a 4.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Rachel Lord sold 18,036 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,125.60, for a total transaction of $20,301,321.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 19,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,617,148. This represents a 48.43% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 66,494 shares of company stock worth $74,694,573. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

