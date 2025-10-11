Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC $JAZZ Stake Lessened by Lmcg Investments LLC

Lmcg Investments LLC lessened its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) by 25.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,641 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 18,729 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $5,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $25,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2,445.5% in the first quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 280 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 137.6% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 278 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 57.6% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 375 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on JAZZ shares. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $145.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $163.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $152.00 target price for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.93.

In related news, Director Bruce C. Cozadd sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $490,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 408,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,235,640. This represents a 0.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 11,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,525,280 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JAZZ opened at $135.43 on Friday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC has a 1 year low of $95.49 and a 1 year high of $148.06. The company has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $125.87 and a 200-day moving average of $115.76.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($8.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($5.61) by ($2.64). Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 9.91% and a positive return on equity of 5.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.800-5.600 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC will post 16.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

