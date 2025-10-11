Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD Shares Purchased by Aberdeen Group plc

Aberdeen Group plc raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,486,699 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 89,576 shares during the period. Aberdeen Group plc’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $213,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 277.8% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 272 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. American Capital Advisory LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 90.3% during the 1st quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 274 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 2,311.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 217 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 3,057.1% during the 2nd quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 221 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Bear Mountain Capital Inc. increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of AMD opened at $214.76 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $76.48 and a one year high of $240.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $170.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.22. The stock has a market cap of $348.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.42, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.06). Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 9.57%.The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Advanced Micro Devices has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $168.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $218.25.

Get Our Latest Research Report on AMD

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.21, for a total transaction of $1,732,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 125,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,738,721.05. This trade represents a 7.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.01, for a total transaction of $371,272.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 311,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,416,785.98. This represents a 0.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 275,316 shares of company stock valued at $45,203,045 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.