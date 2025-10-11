Trane Technologies plc $TT Shares Purchased by Aberdeen Group plc

Aberdeen Group plc boosted its position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 16.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 432,062 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,784 shares during the quarter. Aberdeen Group plc’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $187,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 19.2% during the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the second quarter worth about $345,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 350.3% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 21,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,140,000 after purchasing an additional 16,485 shares in the last quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON lifted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 11.0% during the first quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 8,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,772,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 17.5% during the first quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 3,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Trane Technologies stock opened at $414.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $92.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.12. Trane Technologies plc has a fifty-two week low of $298.15 and a fifty-two week high of $476.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $418.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $408.64.

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 36.61% and a net margin of 13.76%.Trane Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.30 earnings per share. Trane Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.050-13.050 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 29.82%.

In other Trane Technologies news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 22,497 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total value of $9,223,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 123,713 shares in the company, valued at $50,722,330. The trade was a 15.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on TT. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $500.00 to $544.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Trane Technologies from $499.00 to $494.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Trane Technologies from $396.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Hsbc Global Res lowered Trane Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Trane Technologies from $445.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $457.73.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

