iShares MSCI Japan ETF $EWJ Stock Holdings Decreased by Lmcg Investments LLC

Lmcg Investments LLC reduced its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 88,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,867 shares during the quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $6,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EWJ. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 195.2% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. 64.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Stock Performance

EWJ stock opened at $78.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.37. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 52 week low of $59.84 and a 52 week high of $83.60.

About iShares MSCI Japan ETF

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

