Lmcg Investments LLC Buys 25,155 Shares of Invesco RAFI Emerging Markets ETF $PXH

Lmcg Investments LLC boosted its stake in Invesco RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH – Free Report) by 32.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 103,445 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,155 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in Invesco RAFI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Invesco RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 195,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,244,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in Invesco RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 30,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Invesco RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 50,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares during the period.

Get Invesco RAFI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Invesco RAFI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of PXH stock opened at $24.42 on Friday. Invesco RAFI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $18.62 and a 1 year high of $26.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.25. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 0.73.

About Invesco RAFI Emerging Markets ETF

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (PXH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Emerging index. The fund tracks an index of emerging market companies selected and weighted based on a fundamental methodology. PXH was launched on Sep 27, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco RAFI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco RAFI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.