Lmcg Investments LLC Reduces Stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF $ILF

Lmcg Investments LLC reduced its position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 285,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,599 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF were worth $7,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 14,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos lifted its position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos now owns 70,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Old Port Advisors lifted its position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 122,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 9.6% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 11,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. 45.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Latin America 40 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA ILF opened at $27.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.28 and its 200 day moving average is $25.75. iShares Latin America 40 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.83 and a fifty-two week high of $29.08.

About iShares Latin America 40 ETF

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

