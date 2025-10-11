Aberdeen Group plc Boosts Stake in Nu Holdings Ltd. $NU

Aberdeen Group plc raised its position in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,005,978 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,763 shares during the period. Aberdeen Group plc’s holdings in NU were worth $179,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NU. NBC Securities Inc. raised its position in NU by 286,000.0% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,860 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in NU by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 17,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 2,281 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NU by 128.7% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,392 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in NU by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 92,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in NU by 111.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 3,723 shares in the last quarter. 84.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NU alerts:

NU Trading Down 2.9%

NYSE:NU opened at $14.92 on Friday. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a one year low of $9.01 and a one year high of $16.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $71.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NU ( NYSE:NU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. NU had a net margin of 17.90% and a return on equity of 29.91%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NU shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of NU in a report on Friday, June 13th. Bradesco Corretora upgraded shares of NU to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of NU from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Santander upgraded shares of NU to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 25th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of NU from $14.30 to $15.60 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NU currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.06.

View Our Latest Analysis on NU

NU Profile

(Free Report)

Nu Holdings Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital banking services. The company was founded by David Vélez Osorno, Cristina Helena Zingaretti Junqueira, and Adam Edward Wible on February 26, 2016 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NU and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.