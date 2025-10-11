Lmcg Investments LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Rollins, Inc. $ROL

Lmcg Investments LLC decreased its stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 18.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,812 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 23,923 shares during the quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in Rollins were worth $6,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ROL. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Rollins by 2.1% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 19,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in Rollins by 56.4% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 6,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 2,254 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Rollins in the first quarter worth about $225,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Rollins by 21.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 1,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Rollins by 6.9% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 69,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,767,000 after buying an additional 4,486 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ROL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on Rollins from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. UBS Group increased their target price on Rollins from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 target price (up previously from $63.00) on shares of Rollins in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Zacks Research cut Rollins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Rollins in a research report on Friday, September 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rollins has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.18.

Rollins Stock Performance

NYSE ROL opened at $56.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.62 billion, a PE ratio of 56.43 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Rollins, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.34 and a 1-year high of $59.12.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $999.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.77 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 36.96% and a net margin of 13.70%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Rollins, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rollins Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 11th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.35%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Rollins news, Chairman John F. Wilson sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total transaction of $1,741,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 632,727 shares in the company, valued at $36,723,475.08. This trade represents a 4.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

