Lmcg Investments LLC Raises Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. $MRVL

Lmcg Investments LLC increased its position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 15.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 158,658 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 21,548 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $12,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRVL. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Marvell Technology in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new position in Marvell Technology in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its stake in Marvell Technology by 776.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new position in Marvell Technology in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Price Performance

Shares of Marvell Technology stock opened at $85.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.08 and a twelve month high of $127.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $75.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.77. The firm has a market cap of $73.80 billion, a PE ratio of -658.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.94.

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.67. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 11.01% and a negative net margin of 1.43%.The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. Marvell Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Marvell Technology has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.690-0.790 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, September 24th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 7.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 30th. Investors of record on Friday, October 10th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 10th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is currently -184.62%.

Insider Transactions at Marvell Technology

In other Marvell Technology news, COO Chris Koopmans purchased 6,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $78.03 per share, for a total transaction of $530,604.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer directly owned 104,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,179,494.75. This trade represents a 6.94% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Willem A. Meintjes acquired 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $78.03 per share, for a total transaction of $265,302.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer owned 132,159 shares in the company, valued at $10,312,366.77. The trade was a 2.64% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 27,200 shares of company stock worth $2,109,632 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MRVL shares. TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 target price (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Cowen lowered Marvell Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Melius Research lifted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Marvell Technology from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.33.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

