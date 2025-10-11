Mackay Shields LLC Has $5.80 Million Stock Holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II $BLE

Mackay Shields LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSE:BLE – Free Report) by 63.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 577,670 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 223,646 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II were worth $5,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 171,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 78,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,584 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 3,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 198,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,059,000 after purchasing an additional 4,254 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II Stock Up 0.6%

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II stock opened at $10.48 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.03. BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II has a 12 month low of $9.56 and a 12 month high of $11.29.

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II Dividend Announcement

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be issued a $0.054 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 6.2%.

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests long-term and short-term investments, and money market funds. The fund primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

