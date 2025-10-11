Mackay Shields LLC Sells 66,217 Shares of Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. $FET

Mackay Shields LLC lowered its position in shares of Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 809,235 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 66,217 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC owned about 0.07% of Forum Energy Technologies worth $15,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Forum Energy Technologies by 196.6% during the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 1,911.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Forum Energy Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 13,908 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 19,970 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 6,971 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FET. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Forum Energy Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Research lowered Forum Energy Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Forum Energy Technologies Trading Down 3.3%

FET opened at $25.33 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $301.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.85, a PEG ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $12.78 and a one year high of $28.78.

Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $199.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.50 million. Forum Energy Technologies had a negative net margin of 13.65% and a negative return on equity of 2.51%.

About Forum Energy Technologies

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes products serving the oil, natural gas, industrial, and renewable energy industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Drilling & Downhole, Completions, and Production. The Drilling & Downhole segment designs, manufactures, and supplies products, and provides related services to the drilling, well construction, artificial lift, and subsea energy construction and services markets, including applications in oil and natural gas, renewable energy, defense, and communications.

