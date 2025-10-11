Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF $VEU Shares Sold by PDS Planning Inc

PDS Planning Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 3.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 107,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,640 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $7,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chapin Davis Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 25,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 44,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Phillips Wealth Planners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC now owns 20,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $70.20 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.23. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.65 and a fifty-two week high of $72.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.82.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

