FinDec Wealth Services Inc. Purchases 7,113 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF $BIV

FinDec Wealth Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 80.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,998 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,113 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF comprises 1.3% of FinDec Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. FinDec Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,092,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,385,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238,612 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,645,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,992,000 after acquiring an additional 341,298 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,972,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,450,000 after acquiring an additional 241,266 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 624.3% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,022,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,660,000 after acquiring an additional 5,191,374 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 17.9% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,394,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,058,000 after buying an additional 819,212 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:BIV opened at $78.23 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $73.72 and a 52-week high of $78.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.86 and a 200 day moving average of $76.83.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.