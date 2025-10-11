FinDec Wealth Services Inc. Purchases 7,113 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF $BIV

FinDec Wealth Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 80.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,998 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,113 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF comprises 1.3% of FinDec Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. FinDec Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,092,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,385,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238,612 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,645,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,992,000 after acquiring an additional 341,298 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,972,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,450,000 after acquiring an additional 241,266 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 624.3% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,022,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,660,000 after acquiring an additional 5,191,374 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 17.9% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,394,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,058,000 after buying an additional 819,212 shares during the period.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA:BIV opened at $78.23 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $73.72 and a 52-week high of $78.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.86 and a 200 day moving average of $76.83.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
