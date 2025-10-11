Agate Pass Investment Management LLC Trims Stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF $USMV

Agate Pass Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the period. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in USMV. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 16,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $774,000. Finally, Puff Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $593,000.

USMV opened at $94.01 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a one year low of $83.99 and a one year high of $95.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $94.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 0.72.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

