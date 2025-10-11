Acima Private Wealth LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF $GSLC

Acima Private Wealth LLC cut its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 167,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,978 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF makes up approximately 6.9% of Acima Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Acima Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $20,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 82.2% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 2,764 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 29.8% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the period. Leo Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 80.7% during the second quarter. Leo Wealth LLC now owns 439,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,448,000 after buying an additional 196,461 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 14.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. Finally, Sax Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 203.2% during the second quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after buying an additional 7,079 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA GSLC opened at $127.15 on Friday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $94.88 and a 1 year high of $131.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $127.77 and its 200 day moving average is $119.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 0.98.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

