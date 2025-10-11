Agate Pass Investment Management LLC Has $2.70 Million Stock Holdings in W.R. Berkley Corporation $WRB

Agate Pass Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of W.R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 36,676 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 467 shares during the period. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC’s holdings in W.R. Berkley were worth $2,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Monument Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of W.R. Berkley during the second quarter valued at about $203,000. Callan Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of W.R. Berkley by 406.0% during the second quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 34,903 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,564,000 after purchasing an additional 28,005 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of W.R. Berkley by 3.5% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,409 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of W.R. Berkley by 4.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,980 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baxter Bros Inc. boosted its stake in shares of W.R. Berkley by 12.9% during the second quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 82,961 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,095,000 after purchasing an additional 9,503 shares in the last quarter. 68.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised W.R. Berkley to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. TD Cowen lowered W.R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of W.R. Berkley in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on W.R. Berkley in a research note on Monday, September 15th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on W.R. Berkley from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, W.R. Berkley has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.69.

W.R. Berkley Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of WRB stock opened at $77.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.68, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. W.R. Berkley Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $55.97 and a fifty-two week high of $78.43.

W.R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. W.R. Berkley had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 12.32%.During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that W.R. Berkley Corporation will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

W.R. Berkley Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. W.R. Berkley’s payout ratio is presently 8.20%.

W.R. Berkley Company Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines.

