Agate Pass Investment Management LLC Raises Holdings in Prologis, Inc. $PLD

Agate Pass Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the quarter. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $2,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PLD. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 629.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 15,078 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 5.8% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 7,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 24.2% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 19.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 11,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 14.4% during the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 5,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Lori A. Palazzolo sold 25,000 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.33, for a total transaction of $2,783,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,090.62. This trade represents a 98.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Cristina Gabriela Bita sold 500 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.69, for a total transaction of $57,845.00. Following the sale, the director owned 9,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,079,272.01. The trade was a 5.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,952,095. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Price Performance

Shares of PLD opened at $111.29 on Friday. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.35 and a twelve month high of $127.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $111.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.35 billion, a PE ratio of 30.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.05. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 40.29%.The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Prologis has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.750-5.800 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were issued a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 16th. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 109.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho set a $118.00 price target on Prologis and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. UBS Group raised their price target on Prologis from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Prologis from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Scotiabank set a $114.00 price target on Prologis and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $137.00 price target on Prologis and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.58.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Prologis

About Prologis

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.