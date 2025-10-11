U S Global Investors Inc. Sells 4,704 Shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. $TFPM

U S Global Investors Inc. reduced its holdings in Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:TFPM – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 209,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,704 shares during the quarter. U S Global Investors Inc.’s holdings in Triple Flag Precious Metals were worth $4,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals by 1,258.9% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 9,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 8,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospect Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Triple Flag Precious Metals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut Triple Flag Precious Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in a research note on Friday. Finally, CIBC restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of NYSE:TFPM opened at $29.95 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.82, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of -0.18. Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. has a 12-month low of $14.51 and a 12-month high of $31.39.

Triple Flag Precious Metals (NYSE:TFPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $94.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.76 million. Triple Flag Precious Metals had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 53.11%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a $0.0575 dividend. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from Triple Flag Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Triple Flag Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is 26.74%.

About Triple Flag Precious Metals

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp., a precious-metals-focused streaming and royalty company, engages in acquiring and managing precious metals, streams, royalties and other mineral interests in Australia, Canada, Colombia, Cote d'Ivoire, Honduras, Mexico, Mongolia, Peru, South Africa, the United States, and internationally.

