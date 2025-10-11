U S Global Investors Inc. Lowers Stake in Ryanair Holdings PLC $RYAAY

U S Global Investors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Ryanair Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 140,783 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 17,750 shares during the period. Ryanair accounts for 1.0% of U S Global Investors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. U S Global Investors Inc.’s holdings in Ryanair were worth $8,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ryanair during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 962 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 1,158.0% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maseco LLP bought a new position in shares of Ryanair during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Ryanair alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RYAAY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Ryanair in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Zacks Research lowered shares of Ryanair from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Ryanair in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oddo Bhf raised shares of Ryanair from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ryanair presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

Ryanair Trading Up 0.2%

NASDAQ:RYAAY opened at $60.35 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.70. Ryanair Holdings PLC has a 12 month low of $38.52 and a 12 month high of $67.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $31.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.38.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The transportation company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.25. Ryanair had a net margin of 14.42% and a return on equity of 27.91%. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. Equities analysts predict that Ryanair Holdings PLC will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

Ryanair Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.534 per share. This is an increase from Ryanair’s previous special dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 12th. Ryanair’s dividend payout ratio is 16.90%.

Ryanair Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services, as well as in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and markets car hire, travel insurance, and accommodation services through its website and mobile app.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYAAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryanair Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryanair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryanair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.