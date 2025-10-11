U S Global Investors Inc. Makes New Investment in Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. $ASM

U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new position in Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (NYSE:ASM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,065,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,836,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ASM. Trek Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,327,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $669,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new stake in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $292,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 208.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 209,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 141,594 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Research downgraded Avino Silver & Gold Mines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.80 price objective on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $5.00 target price on Avino Silver & Gold Mines and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.45.

ASM stock opened at $5.03 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.71. Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $0.85 and a fifty-two week high of $5.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $759.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 251.63 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the mining and exploration activities. It focuses on silver reserves in the Durango region of North Central Mexico. It operates through the Silver, Gold, and Copper segments. The company was founded on May 15, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

