U S Global Investors Inc. Purchases Shares of 33,600 Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. $LTH

U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 33,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LTH. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Life Time Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Life Time Group by 10,150.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in Life Time Group by 226.5% in the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in shares of Life Time Group in the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Life Time Group by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Life Time Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LTH shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Life Time Group in a report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Life Time Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Life Time Group in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.92.

Insider Activity at Life Time Group

In related news, major shareholder Partners Group Private Equity sold 745,707 shares of Life Time Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.95, for a total transaction of $21,588,217.65. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 3,720,500 shares in the company, valued at $107,708,475. This trade represents a 16.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Parham Javaheri sold 9,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total transaction of $262,968.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 240,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,736,235.55. The trade was a 3.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,739,034 shares of company stock valued at $310,886,597 over the last quarter. 8.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Life Time Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LTH opened at $25.41 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.00. Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.49 and a 12 month high of $34.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 1.70.

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. Life Time Group had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 9.05%. The firm had revenue of $761.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.33 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. Life Time Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Life Time Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Life Time Group

(Free Report)

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating of sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Life Time Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Time Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.