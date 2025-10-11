Bey Douglas LLC Acquires 453 Shares of AbbVie Inc. $ABBV

Bey Douglas LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,079 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. Bey Douglas LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. FF Advisors LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 2,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. LifeSteps Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 7,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Silicon Valley Capital Partners boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Seneca House Advisors boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Seneca House Advisors now owns 2,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. 70.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $214.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of AbbVie from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.90.

AbbVie Stock Performance

AbbVie stock opened at $230.88 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $214.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $407.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.51. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $163.81 and a fifty-two week high of $244.81.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.24 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $15.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.93 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 699.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be given a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 15th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 312.38%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 42,370 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.42, for a total value of $8,407,055.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 177,292 shares in the company, valued at $35,178,278.64. This trade represents a 19.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 13,295 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.51, for a total transaction of $2,639,190.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 58,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,562,611.97. The trade was a 18.58% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report).

