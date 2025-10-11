Gold Fields Limited $GFI Shares Purchased by U S Global Investors Inc.

U S Global Investors Inc. increased its position in shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Free Report) by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc.’s holdings in Gold Fields were worth $2,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Gold Fields by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,507,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,567,000 after acquiring an additional 45,171 shares in the last quarter. Amundi lifted its stake in Gold Fields by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 3,661,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,934,000 after acquiring an additional 554,160 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Gold Fields by 122.6% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,308,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822,689 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Gold Fields by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,154,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,691,000 after acquiring an additional 178,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Gold Fields by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,642,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,376,000 after acquiring an additional 467,579 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Research downgraded Gold Fields from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Gold Fields in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Gold Fields from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 25th. Investec downgraded Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, HSBC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Gold Fields in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.63.

Gold Fields Stock Performance

GFI opened at $41.03 on Friday. Gold Fields Limited has a one year low of $12.98 and a one year high of $43.66. The company has a market cap of $36.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.46, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.60.

Gold Fields Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th were issued a $0.3993 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 130.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 12th. This is an increase from Gold Fields’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.38. Gold Fields’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.23%.

Gold Fields Company Profile

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, Canada, Australia, and Peru. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

