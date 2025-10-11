U S Global Investors Inc. Has $450,000 Holdings in On Holding AG $ONON

U S Global Investors Inc. grew its stake in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Free Report) by 61.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,650 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the quarter. U S Global Investors Inc.’s holdings in ON were worth $450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TCTC Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of ON by 118.4% in the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of ON in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ON by 3,392.6% in the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ON in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ON in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of ON in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $40.00 price objective on ON and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on ON from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of ON in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on ON from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.20.

ON Trading Down 3.2%

ONON stock opened at $41.93 on Friday. On Holding AG has a 1-year low of $34.59 and a 1-year high of $64.05. The firm has a market cap of $26.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.18, a P/E/G ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 2.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.61 and its 200-day moving average is $48.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

ON Company Profile

On Holding AG engages in the development and distribution of sports products such as footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, all-day activities, and tennis. It sells its products worldwide through independent retailers and global distributors, its own online presence, and its own stores.

