Hecla Mining Company $HL Shares Purchased by U S Global Investors Inc.

U S Global Investors Inc. raised its stake in Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 550,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc.’s holdings in Hecla Mining were worth $3,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 65,686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 3,824 shares during the last quarter. Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining in the 2nd quarter worth about $315,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 323,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS increased its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 125,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG increased its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG now owns 58,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 4,806 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Hecla Mining alerts:

Hecla Mining Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HL opened at $12.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Hecla Mining Company has a fifty-two week low of $4.46 and a fifty-two week high of $13.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.03. The company has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a PE ratio of 78.54 and a beta of 1.31.

Hecla Mining Dividend Announcement

Hecla Mining ( NYSE:HL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. Hecla Mining had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 5.51%. The business had revenue of $304.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hecla Mining Company will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.0038 per share. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 22nd. Hecla Mining’s payout ratio is presently 6.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HL. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Hecla Mining from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Hecla Mining from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. National Bankshares set a $7.00 target price on shares of Hecla Mining in a research report on Friday, June 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Hecla Mining from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.75.

View Our Latest Stock Report on HL

Insider Transactions at Hecla Mining

In other Hecla Mining news, VP Stuart Maurice Absolom sold 14,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.29, for a total transaction of $163,388.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 73,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $826,428. The trade was a 16.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hecla Mining Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides precious and base metal properties in the United States, Canada, Japan, Korea, and China. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and doré containing silver and gold.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hecla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hecla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.