Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Buys 516 Shares of Phillips 66 $PSX

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,814 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $2,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PSX. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 238.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,239 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 7,214 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 63.2% in the 1st quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,666 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,634 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter worth $372,000. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,642 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

Shares of PSX opened at $127.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $129.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.63. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $91.01 and a one year high of $142.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $51.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.11.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $33.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.11 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 1.27%.During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Gregory Hayes acquired 8,350 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $119.90 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,165.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 29,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,527,817.70. This represents a 39.62% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael A. Heim acquired 1,000 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $125.97 per share, with a total value of $125,970.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 12,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,517,056.71. The trade was a 9.06% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 9,850 shares of company stock worth $1,188,910. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PSX. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Phillips 66 from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Wall Street Zen raised Phillips 66 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Compass Point began coverage on Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $133.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.75.

Read Our Latest Report on Phillips 66

Phillips 66 Company Profile

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.