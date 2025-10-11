Williams Companies, Inc. (The) $WMB Shares Acquired by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,435 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $404,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WMB. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 4,490.9% in the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 505 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Finally, Abound Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 86.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WMB shares. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. TD Cowen began coverage on Williams Companies in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. CIBC raised Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Williams Companies from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.94.

Williams Companies Stock Performance

Shares of WMB stock opened at $62.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $76.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.08. Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.30 and a 12-month high of $65.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 21.63%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. Williams Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.010-2.190 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 12th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Larry C. Larsen sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total value of $263,115.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 77,612 shares in the company, valued at $4,537,973.64. This represents a 5.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.62, for a total value of $115,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 311,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,956,984.90. This represents a 0.64% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,500 shares of company stock worth $497,715. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Featured Articles

