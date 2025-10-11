Callan Family Office LLC Has $6.20 Million Stock Holdings in Williams Companies, Inc. (The) $WMB

Callan Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 256.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 98,723 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 71,021 shares during the period. Callan Family Office LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $6,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WMB. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Williams Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in Williams Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new stake in Williams Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Williams Companies by 4,490.9% in the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 505 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abound Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Williams Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WMB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. CIBC upgraded shares of Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Williams Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Friday, September 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.94.

NYSE WMB opened at $62.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.30 and a 1-year high of $65.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.55 and a 200-day moving average of $59.08. The company has a market cap of $76.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.46, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.65.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.03). Williams Companies had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Williams Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.010-2.190 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 12th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is presently 100.50%.

In related news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 2,000 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.62, for a total value of $115,240.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 311,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,956,984.90. This trade represents a 0.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Larry C. Larsen sold 4,500 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total transaction of $263,115.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 77,612 shares in the company, valued at $4,537,973.64. This trade represents a 5.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,500 shares of company stock valued at $497,715. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

