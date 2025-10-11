1,205 Shares in Howmet Aerospace Inc. $HWM Purchased by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Valmark Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HWM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Howmet Aerospace by 21.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,450,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,171,970,000 after purchasing an additional 4,252,401 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the first quarter valued at approximately $366,209,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the first quarter valued at approximately $147,251,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Howmet Aerospace by 58.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,094,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,781,000 after purchasing an additional 771,271 shares during the period. Finally, Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. purchased a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the first quarter valued at approximately $93,529,000. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HWM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research set a $205.00 price objective on Howmet Aerospace and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Vertical Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.21.

Howmet Aerospace Trading Down 2.6%

Shares of NYSE HWM opened at $183.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $182.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.65. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.83 and a fifty-two week high of $198.48. The company has a market cap of $74.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.79, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.45.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 28.17% and a net margin of 18.09%.The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Howmet Aerospace has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.890-0.910 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 3.560-3.640 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Howmet Aerospace Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 7th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is 14.04%.

Howmet Aerospace Profile

(Free Report)

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.