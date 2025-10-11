3Chopt Investment Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Wabtec $WAB

3Chopt Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Wabtec (NYSE:WAB – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,023 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAB. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Wabtec by 2,220.1% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 738,038 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $133,843,000 after acquiring an additional 706,227 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Wabtec by 56.3% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 778,156 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $162,907,000 after acquiring an additional 280,140 shares during the period. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new stake in Wabtec in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,547,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in Wabtec by 46.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 380,793 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $69,057,000 after acquiring an additional 120,057 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in Wabtec by 70.0% in the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 221,911 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,457,000 after acquiring an additional 91,381 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on WAB. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Wabtec from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Wabtec from $231.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Wabtec from $220.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Wabtec in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Wabtec from $216.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.88.

Wabtec Stock Down 2.4%

WAB stock opened at $190.92 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $194.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Wabtec has a 1-year low of $151.81 and a 1-year high of $216.10. The stock has a market cap of $32.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.10.

Wabtec (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.09. Wabtec had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 10.92%.The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Wabtec has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.550-9.150 EPS. Analysts expect that Wabtec will post 8.54 EPS for the current year.

Wabtec Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 14th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. Wabtec’s payout ratio is currently 14.93%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Wabtec news, CEO Rafael Santana sold 1,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.97, for a total value of $341,756.03. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 136,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,974,408.13. The trade was a 1.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 4,483 shares of company stock valued at $853,558 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Wabtec

(Free Report)

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based locomotives, equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. It offers diesel-electric, battery, and liquid natural gas-powered locomotives; engines, electric motors, and propulsion systems; and marine and mining products.

Featured Articles

