Callan Family Office LLC Raises Stake in Stryker Corporation $SYK

Callan Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 112.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,792 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,655 shares during the period. Callan Family Office LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $3,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SYK. Sachetta LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 58.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 73 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 92 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Ransom Advisory Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Wednesday. Rothschild & Co Redburn assumed coverage on Stryker in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $420.00 price objective on the stock. Redburn Partners set a $420.00 price objective on Stryker in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Rothschild Redb upgraded Stryker to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $430.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Viju Menon sold 500 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.61, for a total value of $195,305.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 12,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,886,921.71. This trade represents a 3.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 200,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.45, for a total value of $75,290,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 3,222,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,212,962,556.60. This represents a 5.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Stryker Price Performance

SYK opened at $364.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $380.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $378.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Stryker Corporation has a 1 year low of $329.16 and a 1 year high of $406.19. The firm has a market cap of $139.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.31, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.94.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.06. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 12.25%.The business had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.81 EPS. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Stryker has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.400-13.600 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Stryker Corporation will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.50%.

About Stryker

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.