PGIM US LARGE-CAP BUFFER 12 ETF – JUNE $PBFR is Financial Connections Group Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its holdings in PGIM US LARGE-CAP BUFFER 12 ETF – JUNE (NYSEARCA:PBFR – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 308,824 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,327 shares during the period. PGIM US LARGE-CAP BUFFER 12 ETF – JUNE makes up about 3.5% of Financial Connections Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Financial Connections Group Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of PGIM US LARGE-CAP BUFFER 12 ETF – JUNE worth $8,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brucke Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in PGIM US LARGE-CAP BUFFER 12 ETF – JUNE in the 2nd quarter worth about $15,855,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in shares of PGIM US LARGE-CAP BUFFER 12 ETF – JUNE by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 19,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PGIM US LARGE-CAP BUFFER 12 ETF – JUNE during the 1st quarter worth about $372,000.
PGIM US LARGE-CAP BUFFER 12 ETF – JUNE Stock Down 0.7%
PBFR opened at $28.45 on Friday. PGIM US LARGE-CAP BUFFER 12 ETF – JUNE has a fifty-two week low of $24.63 and a fifty-two week high of $29.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.34 and a 200-day moving average of $27.31.
About PGIM US LARGE-CAP BUFFER 12 ETF – JUNE
The PGIM Laddered S&P 500 Buffer 20 ETF (PBFR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that holds a laddered portfolio of PGIM S&P 500 Buffer 20 ETFs. PBFR was launched on Jun 11, 2024 and is issued by PGIM.
