Financial Connections Group Inc. Sells 357 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF $IWF

Financial Connections Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 357 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for 0.8% of Financial Connections Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Financial Connections Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IWF. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 60.5% during the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 69 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, American Capital Advisory LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 792.3% during the 1st quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

IWF opened at $459.47 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $308.67 and a 1 year high of $476.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $455.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $414.73. The firm has a market cap of $119.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

