Financial Connections Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF $VIGI

Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 141,802 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,653 shares during the period. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises approximately 5.3% of Financial Connections Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Financial Connections Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $12,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VIGI. SCS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $77,043,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3,292.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 741,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,507,000 after purchasing an additional 719,730 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 14.4% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,298,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,476,000 after acquiring an additional 540,548 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 29.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,876,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,601,000 after acquiring an additional 422,071 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 36.6% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 751,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,314,000 after buying an additional 201,433 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Shares of VIGI opened at $88.45 on Friday. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $74.27 and a one year high of $91.61. The company has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.66.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 19th were paid a $0.3627 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 19th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%.

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

