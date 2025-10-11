Financial Connections Group Inc. Acquires New Shares in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF $JAAA

Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 239.7% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, HFM Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the first quarter valued at about $50,000.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Trading Down 0.1%

JAAA opened at $50.55 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.58. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 1 year low of $49.65 and a 1 year high of $51.05.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Profile

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

