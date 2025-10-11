West Bancorporation Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. $CASY

West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 0.5% during the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 4.1% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 1.4% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 40.0% during the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Menard Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 2.1% during the first quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on CASY. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 14th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $468.00 to $542.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $533.10.

Casey’s General Stores Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of Casey’s General Stores stock opened at $556.67 on Friday. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $372.08 and a 1 year high of $571.57. The firm has a market cap of $20.70 billion, a PE ratio of 35.73 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $529.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $493.25.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 8th. The company reported $5.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 16.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.83 EPS. Analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 13.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Casey’s General Stores Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, November 1st will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 31st. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is presently 14.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Casey’s General Stores

In other news, insider Chad Michael Frazell sold 3,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.40, for a total value of $1,936,679.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 7,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,439,312.20. The trade was a 30.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the provision of management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items, and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

