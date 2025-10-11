Financial Connections Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF $DMXF

Financial Connections Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 721 shares during the period. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 2.3% of Financial Connections Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Financial Connections Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth about $62,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. NBT Bank N A NY boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

DMXF opened at $74.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.53. The firm has a market cap of $673.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 0.91. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $58.82 and a 1 year high of $77.88.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (DMXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted, ESG-screened index of large- and mid-cap stocks from the developed markets outside North America. DMXF was launched on Jun 16, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

