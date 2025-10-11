Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC Has $2.13 Million Holdings in Weyerhaeuser Company $WY

Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,650 shares during the period. Weyerhaeuser accounts for about 1.6% of Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $2,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in Weyerhaeuser by 232.0% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 9,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 6,622 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $283,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Weyerhaeuser by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 15,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 2,967 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Weyerhaeuser by 89.6% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after buying an additional 19,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Weyerhaeuser presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.88.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.29 per share, for a total transaction of $101,160.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 21,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $543,178.62. This represents a 22.89% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Down 2.0%

Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $23.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.03, a PEG ratio of 155.60 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.89. Weyerhaeuser Company has a 12 month low of $23.92 and a 12 month high of $33.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 2.95% and a net margin of 3.97%.The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser Company will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 221.05%.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Featured Stories

